March Grom of the Month: Zolten Alexander Poulsen

March’s Grom of the Month is Zolten Alexander Poulsen! Zolten was chosen for this month’s honor because in addition to being a top-ranked grom, he consistently shows up to beach cleanups from Lahaina to Honolua. “Z” loves being in the water, and shows it by picking up random rubbish whenever he’s on the shoreline. He recently ranked first place in the Boys (Under 12) Division of the 2019-2020 Hawaiʻi Surfing Association Season, but he’s stayed humble and always a good sport. Z has a bright future as a waterman, and as an all-around positive, stoked grom.



Name: Zolten Alexander Poulsen

Age: 11

Instagram: @zoltenpoulsen

Passion (besides surfing): Art, golf, and tennis

Why do you love surfing?: I feel free on the wave. I love being in the water.

Community Service: Student council and Surfrider Foundation

School: Hawaiʻi Technology Academy Maui

Board: 4’10” Mayhem

Sponsors: Mom and Dad

Coach: Bully

Fave Wave: Big Harbor

When did you start surfing?: Tandem with my dad at 18 months, on my own at 5 years old.

Fave Food: Sushi

Surfrider Foundation Kahekili Beach Cleanup

March 21, 9am-noon

Surfrider and Leilani’s on the Beach teamed up to sponsor this cleanup at Kahekili Beach. Meet at the Surfrider tent on Kahekili Beach just past Kekaʻa Park. This is the beach just north of airport beach between the 2 Westin’s, meet in that gravel lot . The first 50 volunteers to sign in will get a free Surfrider tee and lunch. Gloves, bags, and other cleanup supplies are provided. You bring your own hat, reef-safe sunscreen, reusable water bottle, and aloha. For more information go to https://maui.surfrider.org/.





