Welcome to our very first Grom of the Month!

Grom of the month is a monthly feature where we will select one talented Grom from Maui and showcase them with a pic and a paragraph. Never heard of a Grom? The term has roots in Australia as a slang reference to young surf kids. It caught on in the West Coast and Hawaii where it’s gotten its place in popular surf culture terminology today. Our Grom of the Month will be a Maui youth 17 years or under and have a variety of strengths from community, school, ohana, environment and of course love for the ocean and shredding waves. This project is a collaboration with DoomaPhotos and Jen Russo.

Meet our very first Grom of the Month:

Ruby Stringfellow, 7 years old

Ruby was chosen to be this month’s Grom Of The Month because she always comes to the Honolua Bay clean ups and is picking up trash wherever she is at. Ruby always has a smile on her face and makes it a point to say hello to all the uncles and aunties. She has a very positive attitude in and out of the water. Plus she’s a mini charger.

Passion (besides surfing): Art, dancing, skateboarding, and cross-training with coach Kalani at Anytime Fitness.

Why do you love surfing: I love surfing because it makes me have a super happy feeling inside and being in the ocean makes me feel like I’m in wonderland.

Community Service: I always do beach clean-ups every time I go to the beach and I really like doing the ones where all my friends are there helping too.

School: I homeschool and love it so much. Mommy and daddy use a lot of different things to teach me with and they are all awesome. My favorite subjects are English, math, and science.

Board: I ride a magic bubble gum pink glitter tokoro that I love so much!

Sponsors: Dakine, Sticky Bumps, Anytime Fitness Lahaina, Nektor Sunscreen

Coach: I have the most amazing coach Kalani Ross. He helps me so much to achieve my goals and is so nice. We do surf training and also cross-training at his gym Anytime Fitness Lahaina which is super fun.

Fave Wave: Lahaina Harbor and Lowers

When did you start surfing: The first time I got on a board I was 10 months old but I didn’t really start surfing all the time until I was about 3.

Fave food: Sushi and açaí bowls

For more info email [email protected]