The Grand Opening of the Upcountry Skatepark will happen on Thursday, December 27th. Anxiously awaited by the Upcountry community and Maui’s many avid skaters, the public is warmly invited to attend the opening ceremony. The new park began construction in March, and now you can see all the hard work that was contributed to create this ADA accessible, 15,000-square foot Maui skatepark. It’s located below the Upcountry Pool Complex. Light refreshments will be provided. Free. 9am. (91 Pukalani St., Pukalani); mauicounty.gov

photo courtesy of Facebook/Upcountry Skatepark