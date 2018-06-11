Foosball Tournament at Down The Hatch in Lahaina

There’s a Foosball Tournament happening at Down The Hatch in Lahaina from Saturday June 16th until Saturday July 7th. Coinciding with the 2018 World Cup, the “Scissor Kick Saturday’s Foosball Tournament” is everything you’d ever dreamt it would be, with one-on-one competitions. Each week, winners will advance until the finals. Prizes include a team jersey of your choice and a regulation FIFA soccer ball. 21+. Free. 9:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

photo courtesy of Down The Hatch