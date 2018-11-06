Day of Hope 10K Run & 5K Run/Walk For Cancer at Four Seasons Resort Maui

The 2018 Day of Hope 10K Run & 5K Walk For Cancer will be at Four Seasons Resort Maui on Saturday, November 10th. Now in its 29th year, the community is invited to take part in either a 10K run or 5K run-walk (which includes the popular Stroller Run). The scenic course will travel through Wailea hills and Makena, offering 360-degree island views. There’ll also be a Keiki Dash and a traditional canoe memorial service at Wailea Beach, and all finishers are invited to a breakfast on the Four Season’s Ocean Front Lawn. All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society, Pacific Cancer Foundation, and the Kapiolani Medical Center. Register and donate online. $40-$60. 6:30am. Four Seasons Resort Maui, (3900 Wailea Alanui Drive, Kihei); 808-874-8000; dayofhopemaui.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea