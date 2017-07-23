Dare to Chair – Dance Workshop at the Pole Room in Lahaina

A Dare to Chair Dance Workshop will be at the Pole Room on Saturday, July 29. All attendees (female only) will learn how to turn a simple chair into an object of sensuality. The class will begin with a warm-up stretch to get your blood pumping, and as you strip away your inhibitions you’ll receive striptease and chair dancing lessons. Leave ready to perform a sinful routine for that special someone. No nudity, and beginners are welcome. $50. 12pm. The Pole Room, (142 Kupuohi St., Lahaina); 808-661-1116; Thepoleroom.com

Photo courtesy of Facebook/ The Pole Room