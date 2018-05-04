County of Maui closes Kalama Park Skatepark because of vandalism

Well, this sucks. Vandals struck the Kalama Park Skatepark in Kihei, and now it’s closed indefinitely.

Here’s the news release the County of Maui sent out on this:

KIHEI, Maui, Hawai‘i – The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) announced that the Kalama Park Skatepark is closed due to vandalism. It is currently unsafe. The Department will be reconstructing the damaged areas. The closure will be ongoing until repairs are completed. Questions may be directed to DPR at 879-4364. For general Parks information, visit Mauicounty.gov/parks.