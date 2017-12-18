Christmas Eve Football Sunday Fun-Day at Ritz Carlton in Kapalua

Enjoy Football Sunday Fun-Day at the Ritz Carlton Kapalua on Christmas Eve. Take a break from holiday prep and cheer on your favorite team while enjoying fabulous Maui views. Football Sunday Fun-Day happens at The Ritz every Sunday of the season, and this is NFL Week 16. The venue also offers a special Sunday Menu with items like Football Fried Rice and Corned Beer Hash Loco Moco. There’s also a full bar and Football Sunday cocktail specials like their signature Sangria, the Chata-Colada, Hail Mary, Red Snapper and Mimosa’s, of course. Kama`aina get 20 percent off food with valid a Hawaii ID. 7am. Alaloa Lounge at The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-6200; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

