Christmas 5K & Santa’s Half-Mile Keiki Dash at Kaunoa Senior Center

The Christmas 5K & Santa’s Half-Mile Keiki Dash will be at Kaunoa Senior Center on Sunday, December 15th. Presented by Valley Isle Road Runners, here’s one of the most anticipated holiday sports events of the year. Attendees are encouraged to dress in holiday theme, and can register online for the 5k or half-mile Keiki Dash. There’s a potluck following the race, so make sure to bring a plate to share. Participants are asked to bring a donation for the Maui Food Bank. Day of event registration begins at 6:30am. Free for VIRR Members; $20-$25 for non-members. Kaunoa Senior Center, (401 Alakapa Pl., Lower Pa‘ia); 808-271-4057; virr.clubexpress.com

