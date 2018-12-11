There’s a Christmas 5K/1 Mile Walk & Santa Keiki Dash at Kaunoa Senior Center in Pa‘ia on Sunday, December 16th. Presented by Valley Isle Road Runners, this annual holiday run will surely be full of healthy competition and holiday spirit. Santa’s Half Mile Keiki Dash is a race for keiki 8-years-and-under (starts at 7am); the 5K run will start at 7:35am and the 1-mile walk starts immediately after the 5K runners leave the start line. After the run, everyone is invited to participate in the VIRR potluck (bring your favorite dish). Participants are encouraged to bring a donation for the Maui Food Bank. Pre-register and find more info online. Kaunoa Senior Center Pa‘ia, (401 Alakapa Pl., Pa‘ia); Virr.com

photo courtesy of Flickr/Jen Russo