There’s a Capoeira Rio Maui Fundraiser at The Dirty Monkey on Thursday, Aug. 10. There’ll be drink specials and live music with Randy Asio, Ma`a Island Music Band and the Rithem of Knowledge. Guests will also be entertained with Capoeira show from Capoeira Rio Maui and Oahu’s Mestre Kinha. A DJ will close out the night. Event proceeds will benefit the Lahaina Capoeira Kids Project. $10. 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com
Photo: Flickr/Ben Coombs
