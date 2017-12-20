Boys and Girls Club of Maui receives grant for Makahiki Games

Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui (BGCM) received a $4,000 grant from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs. The funds from the ‘Ahahui Grant will be used for a community-wide cultural event, the Makahiki Games, which are traditional Hawaiian games of skill, stamina and strength.

The Makahiki Games will feature several traditional games presented by BGCM’s Paukukalo Clubhouse members. The traditional games will include a foot race, board games reminiscent of Checkers, a game with stones similar to Jacks, balance competition, and a contest of balance and skill, which will be presented by the young Paukukalo club members. There will also be games performed by experienced adults.

“We are so grateful to the Office of Hawaiian Affairs for their continued support of Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui,” said Chief Executive Officer Kelly Pearson. “They have been great partners for us over the years, and we appreciate their interest in preserving the rich culture of Hawaii.”

The event will be the culmination of a four-week Native Hawaiian cultural program provided to the members of the Paukukalo Clubhouse. They will learn about the games to be played, do research on the history and cultural significance of Makahiki, and create the informational displays that will accompany each game at the event.

The Makahiki Games will be open to the public with an emphasis on the Native Hawaiian community. The specific date for the event has not been set.

Photo courtesy Boys & Girls Club of Maui