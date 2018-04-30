The 2018 Bluesmith’s Paddle Imua, which is in support of Imua Family Services, will happen on Saturday, May 5. The race is open to women and men of all ages and includes stand-up paddle (SUP), OC1, OC2, OC6, prone paddleboard and surf ski categories. It starts at Maliko and ends at the Hawaiian Canoe Club in Kahului. Check-in will open at 10am, and the race will begin promptly at 1pm. The ‘Ohana Festival’ is open to the public with live entertainment by Old Lahaina Luau, local food trucks, relays, games and prizes. Paddleimua.com

Photo courtesy Facebook/Paddle Imua