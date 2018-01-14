Beachfest 21 at Paia Bay

Beachfest 21 is happening at Paia Bay on Saturday, Jan. 20 and Sunday, Jan. 21. Presented by the Paia Youth and Cultural Center (PYCC) and Positively+KAI, this 21st annual family-friendly beach festival is a chance for Maui’s young bodyboarders and surfers show off their tricks, styles and barrel-riding skills in a supported environment. Guest speakers include Kai Lenny and Dave Hubbard. $20 pre-sale and $30 on event day. Free to watch. Event registration closes at 9:30am on event day. Paia Bay, (Hana Hwy., Paia); Pyccmaui.org
Photo: Forest & Kim Starr
Comments