Youth urged to submit innovative ideas in Imi Pono Challenge

Middle and High School students are urged to submit bold, innovative solutions to build a sustainable and vibrant economy for Maui County by entering the Imi Pono Challenge, Maui County Council Chair Alice Lee announced today.

The contest, supported by the Maui County Council, will look for ideas that could be the genesis for a new invention, service, initiative, or product that will help reshape and enrich our quality of life (imi pono).

In April, Chair Lee conducted a survey on social media, which drew comments on how residents view the “new normal.” She said the council agreed to cast a wider net, and this time, give our youth an opportunity to share their ideas.

“I am always amazed at what our young leaders are capable of today,” Lee said. “We want to harness ideas from their untapped minds and remind them they always have a seat at the table when it comes to community building and recovery.”

The application form provides suggested subjects and guide questions to help stimulate creative minds. The deadline for submitting the application form is Sept. 15. The final presentation of the project is Nov. 15.

Prizes await the top winners.

To download the application form and for inquiries, go to mauicounty.us/imipono.

