White Hill Trail Closed for Improvements

Haleakala National Park’s Pā Ka‘oao (White Hill) Trail will be intermittently closed from January 22 through July 31, 2020 between 7am- 3:30pm, on weekdays only. The Pā Ka‘oao trailhead is located near the Haleakalā Visitor Center in the summit district of Haleakalā National Park.

The National Park Service will be making improvements to the trail, including stabilization work. Closures will only be on an as-needed basis for visitor safety. The Pā Ka‘oao Trail will be open when work crews are not on the trail and will remain open for sunrise and sunset use. All other trails and facilities in the park will remain open.

As always, the pools of `Ohe`o, in the Kῑpahulu District, are subject to closure without notice due to flash flooding.

