Volunteers Wanted for a Haleakala Crater Service Trip 

Volunteers are Wanted for a Haleakala Crater Service Trip that will take place on Veterans Day Weekend (Saturday, Nov. 11 to Monday, Nov. 13). Friends of Haleakala National Park is encouraging enthusiastic and fit hikers to help perform tasks related to Hawaiian native species protection. Volunteers will stay at the Holua Cabin on Saturday and Sunday night, then hike out on Monday via the Switchback Trail. Go online to learn more and to register. Free. Haleakala National Park, (Haleakala Hwy., Kula); 808-205-4067; Fhnp.org

Photo courtesy of FHNP