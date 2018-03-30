You can volunteer with the Polanui CMMA at Lindsey Ohana Hale on Thursday, April 15. The Polanui Hiu is comprised of a group that’s concerned about the decline of our marine resources and the current state of Maui’s reefs. The Hiu believes that by involving people of like minds, the reefs can heal and find balance. The major objectives are to educate, create awareness and establish pono practices that will help to ensure a future is left for the next generations. Free. 8am. Lindsey Ohana Hale, (393 Front St., Lahaina); 808-276-5593; Facebook.com/polanuihiucmma

Photo: SnorkelingDives/Flickr