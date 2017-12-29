There are Volunteer Opportunities for an upcoming Haleakala Crater Service Trip. Friends of Haleakala National Park (FHNP) is seeking enthusiastic and fit hikers to join them on Martin Luther King Jr. weekend (Jan. 13-15). Volunteers will stay at the Holua Cabin on both Saturday and Sunday night, and perform tasks related to Maui native species protection. Participants will hike out of the Crater on Monday via the Switchback Trail. Free-$2. Haleakala National Park, (Haleakala Hwy., Kula); 808-205-4067; Fhnp.org
Photo courtesy of FHNP
