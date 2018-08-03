Volunteer Haleakala Crater Service Trip at Haleakala National Park

Volunteer on a Haleakala Crater Service Trip at Haleakala National Park the weekend of August 17th-19th. Friends of Haleakala National Park (FHNP) are currently seeking fit and enthusiastic volunteers. Throughout the weekend, attendees will focus on working to protect native plants. The group will stay in the Holua Cabin and have plenty of time for recreational activities. Cost of meals is shared. Please go online for more information. Haleakala National Park, (Haleakala Hwy., Kula); 808-205-4067; Fhnp.org

photo courtesy of FHNP