Twilight ‘Ua`u Discovery at Haleakala National Park

Twilight ‘Ua‘u Discovery will be at Haleakala National Park on Saturday, May 12. The ‘ua‘u (Hawaiian petrel) spend most of their lives at sea, but nest in underground burrows hidden in the cinders of the Haleakala summit during the summer months. The evening will focus on observing these endangered seabirds with speakers from the Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project. Night vision goggles will be available and a valid park pass for entry is required. Free. 7pm. Haleakala National Park, (Haleakala Hwy., Kula); 808-205-4067; Fhnp.org

Photo: Emily Severson