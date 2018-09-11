Tropical Storm Olivia poised to make direct hit on Maui County, HIDOE schools and offices to close

Tropical Storm Olivia is expected to make landfall tonight in Maui County as a Tropical Storm.

In anticipation of the weather, Hawai‘i Department of Education schools and offices in Maui County will be closed on Wednesday, September 12. Afterschool activities will be canceled Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday.

“In order to give our families on Maui, Molokai and Lanai time to prepare, and with the early release time on Wednesday, we will be closing all Maui County schools and offices in anticipation of the storm’s arrival,” said Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto in a statement. “We appreciate everyone’s patience during this time as we work with our partner agencies to monitor the storm, and we will continue to make decisions based on the safety and well-being of our students and staff.”

HIDOE will continue to provide updates about cancellations and closures on their website, Twitter, and Facebook

