The Hokule’a Crew Meet and Greet at Merriman’s in Kapalua

There’s a Hokule`a Crew Meet & Greet at Merriman’s in Kapalua on Monday, Aug. 21. It’s a celebration of their upcoming (Aug. 19) arrival at Honolua, and you’ll get a chance to mingle with more than 20 crew members. The event is open to the public, and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the Pu`u Kukui Watershed to assist in funding the planting of 1,000 Koa trees in honor of Hokule`a Malama Honua. $35. 4pm. Merriman’s Kapalua, (1 Bay Club Pl., Kapalua); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Photo courtesy of Facebook/Hokulea Crew