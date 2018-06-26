The Dark Hobby Film Screening will happen at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, June 30th. The Dark Hobby is a documentary film that uncovers three hubs of aquarium extraction from Indonesia, the Philippines and Hawai‘i. With aquarium collectors still working Hawai‘i reefs in violation of a Hawai‘i Supreme Court ruling, the film presents the pros and cons from both sides of the argument: commercial and conservation. Following the film screening there’ll be a Q&A with Snorkel Bob, along with drawings for fine art photos from Dragon Walk. $20. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of Joan Lloyd