The The Connected Universe film screening will be at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Monday, May 14. In connection with the Young Creatives: Intergalactica exhibit, Connected Universe explores new understandings in science and the “bigger” interconnection of our universe. The film is directed by Malcom Carter, narrated by Patrick Stewart and is based on the work of Nassim Harramein. $20. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy of Facebook/Cosmos: A 2018 Maui Space Odyssey