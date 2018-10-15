Taste of Kohola Brewery at Maui Ocean Center

Taste of Kohola Brewery will happen at Maui Ocean Center on Thursday, October 18th. This benefit offers an opportunity for the community to support the Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute and Hui O Wa‘a Kaulua while enjoying Kohola beers, and perusing the aquarium. Guests will receive two 16oz pours in a commemorative glass (more can be purchased), enjoy a beer inspired menu at the Reef Cafe, and listen to live music with Amy Hanaiali‘i. 21+. $39.95. 6:00pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Ma‘alaea Rd., Ma‘alaea); 808-270-7000; Mauioceancenter.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Kohola Brewery
Comments