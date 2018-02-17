A Talk on Kaho‘olawe Restoration will take place at Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center on Friday, Feb. 23. Paul Higashino, Restoration Manager for the Kaho‘olawe Island Reserve Commission (KIRC), will speak on the past, present and future of watershed restoration at Kaho‘olawe. He’ll focus on the Restoration Program’s achievements in planting, erosion control and the importance of cultural and community involvement. 7pm. Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, (91 Pukalani St., Makawao); Kahoolawe.hawaii.gov
Photo courtesy KIRC
