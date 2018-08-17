See Susan Middleton in the Green Room at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, August 24th. Hosted by the Merwin Conservancy, Middleton will present portraits of two of her acclaimed books: Spineless and Remains of a Rainbow. There’ll also be a talk story session that will include conversations with botanists and endangered species protection experts, Steve Perlman and Hanke Oppenheimer. Refreshments and a book signing will follow the event. $10-$25. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/ Susan Middleton