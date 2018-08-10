Surfrider Maui’s 3rd Annual Ocean Guardian Awards

Surfrider Maui has opened nominations for their 3rd annual Ocean Guardian Awards. Each year, Surfrider Maui honors Ocean Guardians in three categories – Community Member, Ocean Athlete, and Business.

Each winner will embody Surfrider Maui’s mission to protect the island’s ocean, waves, and beaches. Winners will be honored during the 3rd Annual Ocean Guardian Awards Dinner Saturday, October 27, 2018 at Andaz Maui.

Surfrider is asking the community’s help in recognizing leaders who are doing the right thing. Each submission for nominations should include:

Nominator’s name, email, and phone;

Nominee’s name, address, phone, email, website, social media handles;

Category – community member, ocean athlete, or business;

And a written nomination (maximum 500 words) outlining the nominee’s commitment and accomplishments in protecting the island’s ocean, waves, and beaches.

Nominations also may include optional letters of support – maximum two. Self-nominations are accepted. Nominations can be submitted to [email protected] no later than Friday, August 24 at 5 pm. For table sales and sponsorship opportunities, email Josh Sewell at [email protected] For more information, visit http://maui.surfrider.org/ocean-guardians.

Photo courtesy of Surfrider Foundation