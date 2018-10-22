Surfrider Foundation’s Maui Ocean Guardian Awards Gala at Andaz Maui Resort

Surfrider Foundation’s Maui Ocean Guardian Awards Gala will be at Andaz Maui Resort on Saturday, October 27th. Their 3rd annual fundraiser will honor leaders in environmental protection, recognize volunteers and supporters, and celebrate this year’s accomplishments. There’ll be Kainoa Horcajo as MC, yummy food and libations, live music with Tavana, a silent auction, an awards program, and more. $95. 6:00pm. Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, (3550 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-573-1234; Maui.andaz.hyatt.com; Maui.surfrider.org/ocean-guardians
photo courtesy of Surfrider-Maui Chapter
