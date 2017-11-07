There’s a Sunscreen Sea Talk at Maui Ocean Center on Monday, Nov. 13. The event is presented by Dr. Craig Downs, Ph.D, the Executive Director of the Haereticus Environmental Laboratory. He’s one of the leading researchers in the field of sunscreen pollution and its effects on coral reefs. He’ll discuss sunscreen pollution and how it hurts Hawaii’s reefs. Seating is limited, so make a reservation by phone or email. Free. 6pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Ma`alaea Rd.); 808-270-7075; [email protected]; Mauioceancenter.com
Photo: Craig Downs
