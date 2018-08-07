Be a volunteer at Storm Drain Stenciling in Ma‘alaea at Maui Ocean Center on Sunday, August 12th. Maui Ocean Center is gathering a team together to spray paint stencils on the storm drains that surround the aquarium. This serves as a simple message to let people know that anything that gets put down a drain enters the ocean. Volunteers will work in teams of 3-4. Bring reef safe sunscreen and a reusable water bottle; snacks and water will be provided. Free. 9:00am. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Ma‘alaea Rd., Ma‘alaea); 808-270-7000; Mauioceancenter.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Ocean Center