State of Hawaii launches Ocean Resources Dashboard

The State’s Open Performance website that provides access to public information has added an Ocean Resources Management Plan Dashboard to facilitate transparency and knowledge.

The new ORMP Dashboard was created to provide a platform for ongoing information sharing. Data is available about an array of categories including appropriate coastal development, management of coastal hazards, watershed management and training, education and awareness. The website assesses progress in fulfilling ORMP’s management priorities and goals by tracking 84 metrics, indicators of performance or progress.

“The dashboard is the result of a culmination of state, county, and federal partners working towards implementation of the ORMP,” said Justine Nihipali, Coastal Zone Management Program Manager.

The ORMP Dashboard was created following a 2013 community outreach that determined an avenue for sharing information about coastal programs was needed. “We recognized the importance of this public request to show accountability towards how agencies have been and are currently taking action to achieve the goals of the plan, and we look towards the dashboard as a resource to demonstrating its ongoing progress,” Nihipali said.

The ORMP’s innovative approach to coastal management is guided by three perspectives: connecting land and sea, preserving ocean heritage and promoting collaboration and stewardship. This framework acknowledges the interconnected nature of the ecological, social, cultural and economic dynamics that occur from mauka to makai.

The dashboard will be continually updated as new data becomes available and will be used to guide the next iteration of the ORMP, which will be updated beginning mid-2018.

Click here to view the Dashboard.

Photo: Pixabay