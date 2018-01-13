Star Watch Benefit for Sierra Club Maui at Maui Tropical Plantation

There’s a Star Watch Benefit for Sierra Club Maui at the Maui Tropical Plantation on Friday, Jan. 19. It’s led by astronomer Harriet Witt and attendees will learn Hawaiian lore of the night sky. Guests should bring a beach chair, blanket and a shielded flashlight. Light pupus will be provided and guests are asked to meet in the parking lot in front of the Waikapu Country Store. Register by email. Donation: $5 members/ $10 for non-members. 6pm. Maui Tropical Plantation, (1670 Honoapi`ilani Hwy., Wailuku); 855-364-6622; [email protected]; Mauitropicalplantation.com
Photo: Flickr/Riziki Nielson
