South Maui beach parking lot closures

Maui’s beach goers will have a bit less parking on the South Side beginning Oct. 22 when the South Maui Parking Lots Improvements Project begins its half-million-dollar upgrades. The first lot affected will be the makai parking lot at Kamaole Beach Park I, which will be closed Oct. 22 through Nov. 2; it also will be closed Nov. 13 for final restriping. The Kam I mauka parking lot at the intersection of Alanui Ke Alii and South Kihei Road will remain open during the improvements.

The project will impact parking at several lots during upgrades. Park users are asked to be aware of construction activities and follow all posted signage, the county Department of Parks and Recreation said.

The Parking Lots Improvement Project – awarded to Maui Kupono Builders for $527,572 – will upgrade lots with milling and repaving at Kamaole I, Kamaole III, Keawekapu, and Po’olenalena. The improvements will begin Oct. 22 and continue through Feb. 12, 2019. Dates for Kamaole III, Keawekapu and Po’olenalena lot construction work and closures will be released as schedule is set.

Photo by Sean M. Hower