Songs of the Pacific at Sugar Beach Events

Songs of the Pacific will happen at Sugar Beach Events on Saturday, January 5th. The event is a fundraiser for the Whale Trust’s research projects in Hawai‘i. Celebrate our beloved humpback whales and their whale songs at this awesome South Maui benefit. The evening will feature outrigger canoe trips hosted by Whale Trust researchers, a sunset dinner on the beach made by Chef Lee, and a private concert with John Cruz. $175. 5:00pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-856-6151; Whaletrust.org/songs-of-the-pacific
photo credit Ralph Pace
