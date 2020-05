Sign Up for the Household Hazardous Waste Collection

The deadline is June 15, 2020, to make an appointment to participate in annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection event. The annual event is set for June 28, the Department of Environmental Management announced.

The service is offered by appointment only. To make an appointment, call Cameron Chemical Corp. at 808-695-2999 before June 15 to schedule a drop off time. Callers should prepare in advance a list of household hazardous waste items they will be dropping off.

A crew from Cameron Chemical will fly to Maui for this event. Residents are encouraged to schedule an appointment early to allow staff to have on hand enough equipment and supplies to safely process all of the hazardous waste dropped off during the event.

Accepted items include: aerosols, antifreeze, car batteries, household batteries, fire extinguishers, fluorescent bulbs and tubes, oil-based paint, old medications, pesticides, solvents and thermometers. If you have an item that is not listed, ask about it while making an appointment.

This service is for residents only. Businesses seeking to responsibly dispose of hazardous waste should contact a hazardous waste processor:

EnviroServices, (808) 839-7222

Oasis Environmental Group, (808) 529-1300

Cameron Chemical Corp., (808) 695-2999

PSC, (713) 623-8777 This event is sponsored by the County of Maui, Department of Environmental Management, Environmental Protection and Sustainability Division. For more information, call the Recycling Hotline at (808) 270-7880.

