Sierra Club Sprouts: Hike For Keiki at Waihee Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Refuge

Sierra Club Sprouts: Hike For Keiki will happen at the Waihe`e Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Refuge on Sunday, Jan. 28. Here’s a great opportunity to take your kids on a easy hike in the Waihe`e Coastal Dunes Preserve. Sierra Club Maui staff will teach keiki about the history of the area, and about some of the plants and animals that live there. Please bring water, snacks, hats and sneakers. Parents must attend. RSVP by email. Ages 6+. 10am. Waihe`e Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Refuge, (Halewaiu Rd., Waihe`e); 808-244-3326; [email protected]

Photo: Forest & Kim Starr/Flickr