There will be an important event titled “Sharing Maui’s Beaches with Sea Turtles and Wildlife” at Akaku this Thursday, July 20. It will showcase a screening of the documentary Red Turtle Rising (produced by Jay April and Lou Liberto of the Honu Project) that weaves the old Hawaiian legend of Kauila (turtle goddess) with the real life saga of the endangered Hawksbill turtle. Free. 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org
Photo courtesy of Flickr/Bernard Spragg.NZ
