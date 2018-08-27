There’s a Sea Talk with Tommy Cutt at Maui Ocean Center on Thursday, August 30th. NOAA Fisheries Pacific Islands and the Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute (MOCMI) are responsible for reporting and rescuing sick sea turtles in South Maui areas. Cutt is MOCMI’s Executive Director and Conservation Biologist. He’ll discuss turtle research and conservation, and findings and results from their projects. Free. 6:00pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Ma‘alaea Rd., Ma‘alaea); 808-270-7000; Mauioceancenter.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Ocean Center
