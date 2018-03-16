SeaTalk with Edward Lyman at Maui Ocean Center

There’s a SeaTalk with Edward Lyman at the Maui Ocean Center on Thursday, Mar. 22. Lyman is the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary’s Large Whale Entanglement Response Coordinator. For the past 23 years, he’s helped disentangle more than 100 whales and other various marine animals. He’ll discuss his work and share information about the case histories of some of the animals that have been freed in Hawaii via video footage. Seating is limited. Call or email to make a reservation. Free. 6pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7061; [email protected]; Mauioceancenter.com

Photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Ocean Center