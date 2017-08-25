There’ll be a SeaTalk with Eden Zang of the Oceanwide Science Institute (OSI) at the Maui Ocean Center on Thursday, Aug. 31. Eden Zang is a Research Specialist for OSI, an organization of experts that uses sound monitoring to study Maui’s marine environment. The theme of the talk is “EARs in the Sea: Whale and Dolphin Behavior Revealed Through Acoustics.” Attendees will learn how OSI investigates spinner dolphins and humpback whales and new clues into the functions of humpback whale songs. Seating is limited. Free. 5:30pm. Maui Ocean Center. (192 Ma`alaea Rd.); 808-270-7075; [email protected]

Photo: Oceanwide Science Institute