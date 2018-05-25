There’s a SeaTalk with Dr. Mark Deakos at Maui Ocean Center on Thursday, May 31st. Dr. Deakos of the Hawaii Association for Marine Education & Research has been studying Maui’s nearly 500 manta rays for some time now. He’ll give insight into their life history, habitats and threats. His “How Happy Lives Benefit Maui’s Majestic Manta Rays” presentation will take place in the Open Ocean Exhibit. Space is limited and reservations are recommended. Free. 6pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maʻalaea Rd., Maʻalaea); 808-270-7000; Mauioceancenter.com; [email protected]
photo courtesy of Facebook/Mark Deakos
Comments