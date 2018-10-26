SeaTalk: Turtles & Trash at Maui Ocean Center

SeaTalk: Turtles & Trash is happening at Maui Ocean Center on Thursday, November 1st. Hawai‘i Wildlife Fund (HWF) is celebrating 22 years of saving turtles lives by removing marine debris, protecting nesting habitats, satellite tracking hawksbills, and educating the public about green sea turtles. The SeaTalk will be presented by HWF Project Coordinators Magdalena Carey and Luke Sundquist. Seating is limited, and advance reservations are recommended. Free. 5:30pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Ma‘alaea Rd., Ma‘alaea); 808-270-7075; [email protected]
photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Ocean Center
Comments