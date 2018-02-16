Maui Time

There’s a Sea Talk on the Clean Water Act at the Maui Ocean Center on Thursday, Feb. 22. Aviad Cahana (Maui’s Ocean Center’s Environmental Director) and Robin S. Knox (Water Quality Consultant) will explain the history of Ma‘alaea Harbor water quality, sources of pollutants entering the harbor, clean water regulations and the role Maui Ocean Center will play in restoring harbor quality. Free. 6pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7061; Mauioceancenter.com

