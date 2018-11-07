SeaTalk: False Killer Whales at Maui Ocean Center

SeaTalk’s False Killer Whales will be at Maui Ocean Center on Wednesday, November 14th. This edition of the talk story series will discuss False Killer Whales (Pseudorca crassidens) in Hawai‘i; they are a large species of dolphins known as “Blackfish.” They are listed endangered under the U.S. Endangered Species Act, and Pacific Whale Foundation’s research focuses on the approximately 200 individuals in the main Hawaiian Islands. Seating is limited, advance reservations are recommended. Free. 6:00pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Ma‘alaea Rd., Ma‘alaea); 808-270-7075; [email protected]; Mauioceancenter.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Ocean Center