SeaLOVEbration at Maui Ocean Center

SeaLOVEbration will be at the Maui Ocean Center on Sunday, Mar. 18. The aquarium is commemorating 20 years of fostering and respecting Hawaii’s marine life, and the public is invited to attend. There’ll be birthday cake, dive presentations, arts and crafts, a classic car showcase, door prizes and live music with the Ekolu Trio. Kama‘aina receive a half-off general admission and free for kids 3-12 years. 9am. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7061; Mauioceancenter.com
Photo: Megan Baker
