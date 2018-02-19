Science Night with Maui Forest Birds at Kohola Brewery

Science Night with Maui Forest Birds Recovery Project (MFBRP) will happen at Kohola Brewery on Sunday, Feb. 25. The evening will be hosted by MFBRP’s Laura Berthold. She’ll present a talk on the island’s native birds, their natural history, threats and current MFBRP projects that help protect Maui’s birds. The presentation will include photos, videos, and sounds of the birds. 21+. Free. 6pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com
Photo of endangered Maui Creeper: U.S. Geological Survey/Wikimedia Commons
