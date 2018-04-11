Science Night: Dark Skies at Kohola Brewery

Science Night: Dark Skies will happen at Kohola Brewery on Sunday, April 15. Celebrate International Dark Skies Week with Turtle Island Restoration Network, Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project and local astronomers. Learn why it’s so important to save the dark and conserve the stars. There’ll also be happy hour specials and food made available by South Maui Dogz. 21+. 6:30pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com
Photo courtesy Facebook/Kohola Brewery
