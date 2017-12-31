Saturdays at the Pond happens at the Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge on Saturday, Jan. 6. Here’s a wonderful chance to see more than 30 species of endangered birds including the Hawaiian stilt, Hawaiian coot and migratory waterfowl. There will be wildlife viewing, keiki crafts, guided wetland walks and more. Guests are encouraged to wear sturdy walking shoes, bring drinking water and binoculars. 9am. Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, (Mile Post 6, Mokulele Hwy., Kihei); FWS.gov
Photo of ‘auku`u at Kealia NWR: Kaleomokuokanalu Chock/Flickr
